The FDA Just Showed Its Hand on CBD -- Is It Time for Investors to Fold?

Few industries are expected to offer growth potential that's as impressive as the cannabis industry over the next decade. But contained within the pot industry is a niche trend that's growing considerably faster than the overall marijuana industry: cannabidiol (CBD).

The hottest trend in cannabis: Cannabidiol

As some of you may be aware, cannabidiol is one of the two most popular cannabinoids, with the other being tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is predominantly found in the cannabis plant, and it's the cannabinoid responsible for getting users high. Meanwhile, CBD can be found in the cannabis or hemp plants (very small quantities of THC are also found in hemp plants), with hemp being a considerably easier-to-grow and less costly plant, making it the preferred choice for CBD extraction. CBD provides no psychoactive effect.

A gloved individual holding a full vial and dropper of cannabidiol oil in front of a hemp plant. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The allure of CBD is threefold. First, since it's a nonpsychoactive cannabinoid, it should appeal to a greater percentage of the population than products that contain THC. This makes it ideal to attract consumers who may not otherwise try cannabis-like products.

Secondly, CBD is almost always infused in derivative products (derivative meaning some other form of consumption beyond dried cannabis flower). Derivatives, such as vapes, edibles, infused beverages, topicals, and concentrates, almost always have considerably higher margins than THC-rich dried cannabis flower, which makes these products essential to the financial well-being of marijuana companies.

Third and finally, there are those aforementioned growth prospects. A recently released report from the Brightfield Group is calling for $23.7 billion in U.S. CBD sales by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate from 2018 of (drumroll) more than 100%! That's leaps and bounds ahead of the general growth rate of the global cannabis industry, making CBD one of the hottest investment trends.

Unfortunately, CBD may not be the sure thing that every investors believes it'll be -- at least in the United States.

A researcher in a white lab coat making notes on a clipboard in the middle of a hemp farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The FDA "shows its cards" on CBD, and no one should be surprised

The one thing standing between CBD and perceived greatness is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And this past Monday, the regulatory agency showed its hand on CBD for the entire country, and investment community, to see.