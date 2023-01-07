FDA letter requests compliance proof after Big Olaf Creamery listeria outbreak

Microbiologist Ashley Sabol extracts listeria bacteria in November for genome sequencing in a lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. AP PHOTO

The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to the head of Big Olaf Creamery asking for proof of a safety plan for the Sarasota County business following the listeria outbreak that federal officials traced back to the ice cream maker in July 2022 and resulted in several related illnesses and one death.

The letter, sent to Big Olaf on Dec. 9, states that the Cattleman Road manufacturing facility has not responded to requests from the FDA for a safety plan from the facility, which stopped production and recalled its ice cream products on July 8, 2022.

Despite the bacterial outbreak being declared over by a handful of public health agencies, including the federal Centers for Disease Control in early November, the FDA says the safety compliance needs have not been met by the manufacturer.

Following an inspection last summer, the agency issued a Form FDA 483 which serves as an inspection observations document or warning letter, to Big Olaf. The form and other requirements listing as problems found at the facility have not been made compliant the letter states.

“To date, we have not received a written response from you describing the corrective actions you have taken or plan to take at your facility,” a portion of the letter reads.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates the Big Olaf production plant on Cattleman Road, had not responded to email requests on Friday for more details or questions about updates to any of the previously reported illnesses linked to the listeria outbreak.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for comment at the Big Olaf production plant on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful and email requests for updates to the company's compliance efforts had not been returned by press time.

Ten out of 100 environmental samples taken by the department last summer tested positive for the bacteria, and 16 out of 17 product samples also had the bacteria, according to the state agriculture department. The product samples were found weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory linking the creamery to a listeria outbreak.

The outbreak, announced on July 2, 2022, by the CDC, has resulted in two lawsuits that have been filed against the company. The estate of an Illinois woman, Mary Billman, who reportedly died from listeriosis after allegedly eating ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery's former location in Pinecraft community in central Sarasota. Billman's family filed suit against the company on July 5, three days after the CDC issued the warning to consumers to not ingest or sell Big Olaf ice cream products that were linked to the multistate outbreak. The 3350 Bahia Vista St. location later rebranded and now uses a different supplier and creamery.

