FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on MELANI-01 Study Evaluating Cellectis’ Product Candidate UCARTCS1 in Multiple Myeloma

Cellectis Inc.
·5 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the Phase 1 MELANI-01 trial evaluating the UCARTCS1 product candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis worked closely with the FDA over the past months, to address the agency’s requests, which include adjustments to the MELANI-01 clinical protocol designed to enhance patient safety.

Cellectis continues to work with the clinical site staff and investigators to efficiently obtain the required local approvals to reopen the trial and resume patient enrollment.

“We remain confident in the potential clinical benefit of UCARTCS1 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a widely unmet medical need that Cellectis will continue to address. The safety of patients enrolled in our clinical trials remains our priority, and we are committed to resuming the clinical development of this promising program,” said Carrie Brownstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cellectis.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in Cellectis’ two other proprietary Phase 1 dose escalation trials: AMELI-01 evaluating UCART123 in relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia and BALLI-01 evaluating UCART22 in relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

About MELANI-01

MELANI-01 is a Phase 1 open-label First-In-Human dose escalation clinical study evaluating UCARTCS1 product candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM). UCARTCS1 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, gene-edited T-cell product candidate designed for the treatment of CS1/SLAMF7-expressing hematologic malignancies. CS1 (SLAMF7) is highly expressed on MM tumor cells.
Learn more about the ongoing clinical trials at www.clinicaltrials.gov

About Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects a type of white blood cells called plasma cells that are specialized mature B-cells, which secrete antibodies to combat infections. Multiple myeloma is characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of neoplastic plasma cells in the bone marrow, where they overcrowd healthy blood cells. Although MM is a chronic disease and an exact cause has not yet been identified, researchers have made significant progress over the years in managing the disease through better understanding MM’s pathophysiology. The progress in finding a cure needs to be continued as The American Cancer Society estimates that 32,270 new cases of MM will be diagnosed, and 12,830 deaths are expected to occur in 2020 in the U.S. alone.

About Cellectis
Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.

Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:
Jennifer Moore, SVP, Public Relations, 917-580-1088, media@cellectis.com
Caitlin Kasunich, KCSA Strategic Communications, 212-896-1241, ckasunich@kcsa.com

IR contact:
Simon Harnest, SVP, Corporate Strategy and Finance, 646-385-9008, simon.harnest@cellectis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “is designed to”, “may”, “might”, “potential”, “promising”, “remain confident”, “should” and “will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which are based on our management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management, include statements about the timing and progress of clinical trials (including with respect o patient enrolment and follow-up), and the timing of our presentation of data. These forward-looking statements are made in light of information currently available to us and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6fc71ff-99ef-4571-9633-5ccb5c2942a7


Latest Stories

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

    Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead. Iowa, for example, has registered more than new 52,000 infections over the past two weeks, about the same number documented from March to mid-August, with COVID-19 accounting for one in every four patients now hospitalized in the state.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Pakistani Islamists' anti-France sit-in ends peacefully

    Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamic scholar on Tuesday ended their sit-in in the Pakistani capital over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous. The sit-in at the edge of Islamabad was disbanded after the protesters got assurances from the government that their demand for cutting diplomatic ties with France would be discussed in Parliament in three months. An agreement was reached between government ministers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party shortly after midnight Monday, after which the protesters started dispersing.

  • Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

    Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, based on an initial analysis. Bourla had originally suggested the companies would have vaccine results by the end of October, but did not release the findings until Nov. 9, nearly a week after the election.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court

    A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Meng's ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday as her U.S. extradition hearing resumed. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police, on a warrant from the United States.

  • Trump administration official blocking Biden transition is reportedly looking for a new job herself

    Emily Murphy, the head of the federal General Services Administration, has suddenly rocketed from obscure bureaucrat to the woman preventing President-elect Joe Biden and his team from getting intelligence briefings, access to federal officials planning the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and other elements for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.For the transition to start, Murphy has to "ascertain" that Biden likely won the election. She has yet to do so more than a week after it became clear Biden was elected, testing the patience of many Democrats and even some top Republicans. President Trump, who appointed Murphy in 2017, has not conceded the race.But while she won't allow Biden to prepare for his presidency, Murphy herself is looking for a new job, ABC News reports, citing a message in which she inquired about employment opportunities in 2021. A GSA spokesperson told ABC News that Murphy is not actively looking for a new job but added that it isn't unusual for people in government to consider their future options. Johnny McEntee, the 30-year-old head of Trump's Office of Presidential Personnel, has informed White House and administration employees that they will be fired if caught looking for new jobs, ABC News and other news organizations have reported. People are looking anyway.Murphy's "self-dealing" job search especially "exposes the hypocrisy" of the Trump administration's position, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told ABC News. "That's a de facto recognition that there's an incoming administration, and it's not called Trump — it's called Biden."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on

    Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has reversed the COVID-related cancellation of an annual wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery next month, following criticism on social media and pleas to the White House. President Donald Trump said later Tuesday it was he who had reversed “the ridiculous decision” to cancel the event. The tradition began in 1992 when a Maine wreath maker donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington.

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.

  • Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

    One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.> As a result, Biden's gains were concentrated in a ring around Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nY8yg9NblE> > — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 17, 2020All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday."Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • McCann suspect hurt on way to parole hearing in Germany

    A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann was injured while being taken to a parole hearing, a German court said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old German, Christian B., lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when the toddler - who was three at the time - vanished from her bedroom in 2007. German media including mass-circulation Bild and Der Spiegel had reported that Christian B. broke two ribs during the incident.

  • Walmart is losing lower-income shoppers as extra unemployment benefits end and stimulus dries up

    Walmart's US same-store sales growth slowed in the most recent quarter as the boost from government stimulus came to an end.