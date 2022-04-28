FDA moves to ban sales of menthol cigarettes

Associated Press
Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Thursday. A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia has earned 63 billion euros ($66.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports since Feb. 24, the date Russian troops attacked Ukraine. Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckoned Germany alone paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries — mostly natural gas — in the first two months of the war.