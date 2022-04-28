FDA moves to ban sales of menthol cigarettes

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the war with Russia - and the Ukrainian president pleaded with lawmakers to give the request a swift approval. "We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said at the White House after signing the request on Thursday. The United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine but Washington and its European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.