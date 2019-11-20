FDA Nominee to Face Senate Grilling About Trump’s Vaping Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s delay in issuing new vaping curbs is likely to be a central topic as senators weigh the nomination of Stephen Hahn to be the next head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

Hahn, a longtime oncologist who has no experience at a federal agency, will probably face a contentious confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. As FDA commissioner, he would lead an agency facing a number of public-health challenges, including cancer-causing ingredients found in generic pills.

But it is the debate over how to handle teenage vaping that is likely to take center stage. Under pressure from the e-cigarette industry and political advisers who say regulations may hurt his re-election bid, President Donald Trump is reconsidering the sweeping flavor restrictions he promised in September.

Instead, the White House has indicated that it could adopt a more lenient policy in response to arguments that stiff regulations could wipe out thousands of jobs and send adult users back to combustible cigarettes.

“I plan to press the president’s nominee to lead the FDA on whether he will implement the strong policy that was originally announced -- or cave to political pressure,” said Washington Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the committee, adding that she is “deeply alarmed” by Trump’s reversal.

A final version of the revised plan was ready weeks ago, Bloomberg reported last week, while bipartisan frustrations have grown amid mounting pressure from the industry and and conservative activists. During a hearing on the FDA’s response to the teen vaping crisis last week, the director of the regulator’s Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller, was subjected to intense questioning from the same lawmakers Hahn will face.

“There is no final answer as of now,” Zeller said in response to a question about the possible restrictions from Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Zeller referred senators’ inquiries on the timing of a ban to the White House. The comments signaled the Trump administration is taking the reins in setting the regulation. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who would be Hahn’s boss, echoed that notion in a speech last week, saying the administration was trying to strike an “appropriate public health balance.”

Hahn, 59, would succeed Scott Gottlieb, who resigned as FDA commissioner in April. Ned Sharpless, the former director of the National Cancer Institute, served as acting commissioner in the interim.

Hahn treated cancer patients immediately upon gaining his medical license, working as a radiation oncologist in Santa Rosa, California, and his last position before being nominated to head the FDA was serving as the chief medical executive at MD Anderson at the University of Texas in Houston, one of the nation’s premier cancer centers.

While at MD Anderson, he helped lead a group working to raise the age to 21 for the purchase of tobacco and e-cigarettes.

The FDA has largely operated outside the polarized political climate that’s subsumed Washington since Trump took office, even as streamlined operations and reduced regulations has accelerated the approval of new medicines for Americans. Now the conflict between public health and economic success in the vaping industry has the potential to pull the agency into limelight.

