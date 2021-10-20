FDA official: Booster announcements coming Wednesday

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting.

The FDA's Doran Fink previewed “some announcements later today,” which were expected to include allowing the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses among the three U.S. manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Fink appeared at a meeting of vaccine experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who are expected to take up the FDA decisions and make their own recommendations on Thursday.

Several million Americans already have gotten a third shot to boost Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA's panel of independent experts unanimously recommended broadening the booster campaign to include recipients of the two-dose Moderna vaccine and J&J's one-shot vaccine. Most experts also agreed that using a different booster brand appeared safe and effective for revving up protection. The FDA is not required to follow the group's advice, though it generally does.

“FDA has been very busy since last Friday wrapping up our review and working toward authorization” of the vaccine applications, said Fink, a deputy director in the FDA’s vaccine division.

The booster recommendations won't become official until after the CDC's director affirms who should get them and when.

___

AP Writer Mike Stobbe contributed to this story from New York

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA to allow mixing and matching of COVID-19 boosters- NYT

    The FDA in September authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans. The regulator's advisory panel has also backed the use of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The FDA declined to comment on the matter.

  • FDA to Reportedly Allow People to ‘Mix and Match’ COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Shots

    The FDA will likely let people mix and match the booster doses they receive of the COVID vaccine if they cannot get the same dose as when first administered.

  • Should I Get An Antibody Test To See If My COVID Vaccine Is Still Working?

    If you're questioning your immunity from your COVID shot or if you want to know your status before getting a booster, read this first.

  • Only very old and sick die of COVID if vaccinated, Italian study shows

    People vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly unlikely to die of the disease unless very old and already badly ill before getting it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday. The study by the national Health Institute (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on COVID-19 deaths, shows the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. Cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were all found to be higher in the sample of deaths among those vaccinated.

  • Death rates for younger people worsen since Covid vaccine rollout

    Death rates for younger people have worsened since the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but mortality levels for over-65s have returned to normal, creating a two-tier pandemic.

  • White House Unveils Plans to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Ages 5-11

    The Biden Administration's plans will begin immediately after the FDA and CDC authorize the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 years old, which could happen in a matter of weeks.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Will Be a Bigger Winner With Boosters Than Pfizer and Moderna

    It's looking like COVID-19 boosters will go three-for-three in winning authorizations. An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously last week in support of boosters for Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine and for Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine. The FDA has already granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to boosters for the COVID-19 vaccine marketed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX).

  • New “Delta Plus” OffShoot Called AY.4.2 May Be Most Infectious Covid Variant Yet; It’s On The Rise In The UK

    A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by […]

  • ‘We’re walking down the hill of COVID-19’: Medical expert

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with emergency medicine physician and ABC News contributor Dr. Darien Sutton on the FDA’s plans on mixing and matching vaccines and the importance of booster shots.

  • Delta subvariant won't change COVID picture, Oxford vaccine chief says

    A subvariant of Delta that is growing in England is being monitored but is not likely to change the COVID-19 picture, Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said on Wednesday. The subvariant, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about 6% of all sequences generated, the UK Health Security Agency said last week, but it has not been labelled as "under investigation" or a "variant of concern". "Discovery of new variants is of course important to monitor, but it doesn't indicate that that new variant is going to be the next one to replace Delta," Pollard told BBC radio.

  • Dr. Jen Ashton on COVID booster shots

    Coronavirus cases are steadily falling across the country. Cases are down 50% since the beginning of September.

  • Queen Elizabeth Cancels Planned Visit to Northern Ireland Last Minute on Advice of Doctors

    The Queen has been busy with a series of public duties in recent days

  • Here's Why Moderna's Growth May Be Just Getting Started

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock might look a bit expensive these days. At the same time, some investors wonder whether Moderna may have reached peak sales of its coronavirus vaccine. Right now, it's too early to predict if and when coronavirus vaccine sales will slow.

  • U.S. moves to control sales of hacking tools abroad

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday announced new rules intended to curb the sale of offensive cybersecurity products to some countries with "authoritarian" practices, according to a Federal Register submission. U.S. companies and any company that sells U.S.-made cyber software will need a license when selling hacking tools to certain foreign governments or any buyers, including middlemen, located in Russia or China. "The United States Government opposes the misuse of technology to abuse human rights or conduct other malicious cyber activities, and these new rules will help ensure that U.S. companies are not fueling authoritarian practices," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • Should You Climb Aboard EV Maker Rivian's IPO?

    Electric automaker Rivian plans to launch one of the decade's biggest IPOs, which could raise over $8 billion. Founded in 2009, Rivian launched its first vehicle – the R1T – in September. Rivian also plans to roll out its R1S, a seven-passenger SUV built on the R1T's battery and propulsion system, in December for $70,000.

  • Human rights activists disrupt Beijing Winter Games flame lighting ceremony

    Three activists disrupted the flame-lighting ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, protesting human rights violations in China.Why it matters: There have been widespread calls to boycott the Games, including a coalition of 180 human rights groups that cites China's treatment of the Uyghur Muslims and Tibetans. However, a boycott is highly unlikely, per Axios' Jeff Tracy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The

  • The FDA plans to allow people to 'mix-and-match' their COVID-19 booster shots, a new report says

    The FDA won't suggest one brand over another for a booster, though it may mention getting the same shot is preferable, The New York Times reported.

  • The Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It's Not)

    Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.

  • I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot - Here's What It Was Really Like

    I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Slammed As ‘Hateful Bigot’ For Tweet About Transgender Official

    The conspiracy-endorsing Republican drew fierce criticism for her "woke medicine" post about Dr. Rachel Levine, the first U.S. transgender four-star officer.