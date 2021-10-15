FDA panel debates booster for single-dose vaccine

U.S. health advisers are meeting to tackle who needs boosters of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when. J&J wants its vaccine recipients to be eligible for another shot, citing increased protection after a second dose. (Oct. 15)

