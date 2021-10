Good Morning America

COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 may be available as soon as November after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted on Thursday an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26th to examine the request. The companies' authorization request comes just weeks after they announced new clinical trial data showing the vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses" in kids ages 5 to 11.