Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian farmer Antonio Carlos Jacobsen usually buys fertilizer a few weeks before planting his corn fields. Soaring fertilizer prices are pushing him to move up purchases for the March seeding -- although it may already be too late.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“We were caught by surprise with