FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
FDA scientists said a booster of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine could bolster the immune response in theory, but the data isn't there yet.
A J&J booster gave a 4-fold jump in antibodies, but those who got Moderna or Pfizer boosters in the mix-and-match trial saw up to 76-fold increases.
Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›
Recall alert: Read before you feed.
"When you’re already dealing with an illness, you shouldn’t need to worry about a bill, too."View Entire Post ›
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.
Colstrip man denied for emergency surgery in Montana and finds care in Wyoming
Wendy Williams is facing major complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Guest hosts will replace her in the purple chair starting on October 18.
COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 may be available as soon as November after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted on Thursday an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26th to examine the request. The companies' authorization request comes just weeks after they announced new clinical trial data showing the vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses" in kids ages 5 to 11.
An independent Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday voted unanimously to authorize Moderna Covid-19 vaccine boosters for Americans 65 and older, anyone 18 and older with underlying conditions and those frequently exposed to the virus. The recommendation is in line with what the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized for Pfizer booster shots last month. The Moderna booster will only be a half dose, as opposed to the full dose for Pfizer, but was found to return antibody protection to the initial levels after the first two shots.
Have you ever finished a tough workout or an intense set only to feel suddenly lightheaded, faint, or dizzy? It's a fairly common phenomenon, but it can still be unsettling to go from sprints or squat sets to struggling to stay upright.
What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter
Menopause symptoms have driven one in eight women to quit their job, a survey suggests.
Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions.
Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
Steven Burd, former CEO of the supermarket chain Safeway, told the court how Elizabeth Holmes talked him into a disastrous $30 million investment in Theranos.
Sure, you know about CBD and THC, but what about CBN? Meet the cannabinoid stealing the spotlight for its sleep-inducing, anxiety-reducing potential.
Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. When Shoultz, of Dallas, Texas, went to her annual checkup with her primary care physician in February, she said she was shocked at the number she saw on the scale. "I remember telling her, 'The next time you see me I'm going to be 10 pounds lighter,'" said Shoultz.
Many of us grew up hearing that we need to drink a glass of milk to get enough calcium for strong bones, but this barely even scrapes the surface of what calcium can really do.Our bodies need calcium for many things like bone health and muscle strength, and when we are getting adequate amounts of calcium we may also experience things like more energy, lower blood pressure, and even better moods.Yes, you can certainly get calcium from milk, but you can also get it from foods like sweet potatoes,
Phthalates, also found in consumer goods, may contribute to loss of life among older Americans costing US $40-47bn a year Phthalates are found in common products. In the US, three types have been restricted or banned in toys, but are less restricted in cosmetics and food packaging materials. Photograph: Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images The group of chemicals called phthalates, also known as plasticizers, may contribute to the early deaths of 91,000 to 107,000 older adults in the US each year, acco