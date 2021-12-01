FDA panel narrowly backs COVID-19 pill from Merck

A panel of U.S. health advisers narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck. The FDA panel voted 13-10 that the antiviral drug’s benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy. (Dec. 1)

