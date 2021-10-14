FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shots
An FDA advisory committee endorsed Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot for people 65 and older and adults who are high-risk. Mireya Villarreal shares the latest.
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on who would be eligible for the Moderna booster after the unanimous decision to recommend the 3rd shot six months after the second dose.
The FDA Advisory Committee is meeting on Thursday to consider Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization for its booster shot. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/fda-to-consider-moderna-covid-19-booster-shots-at-thursdays-advisory-committee-meeting
An FDA panel voted "yes" on recommending a third dose of the Moderna vaccine. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what comes next in the process.
A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.
On the same day an FDA advisory committee recommended Moderna booster shots for vulnerable populations, a new clinic opened in Lowell. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel on Thursday endorsed emergency authorization for Moderna’s half-dose COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when administered at least six months following the two-dose series among people ages 65 and older and those ages 18-64 at high risk of occupational exposure and severe COVID-19.
