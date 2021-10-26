FDA panel reviews Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids

U.S. health advisers are deliberating whether kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. Tuesday's meeting of the FDA panel is the first step toward expanding vaccinations to 28 million youngsters. (Oct. 26)

