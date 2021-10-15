FDA panel votes to authorize J&J booster shot
An independent advisory panel voted Friday to move forward with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster, which can be administered two months after a person's first shot.
An FDA committee is meeting Friday to determine if a second shot is needed for people who first received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Former Today anchor Katie Couric admits that she purposefully edited out comments that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader […] The post Katie Couric admits she edited out controversial Ginsburg comments on athletes kneeling appeared first on TheGrio.
A Russian actress and director are on the station filming a movie in space. They're supposed to return on the glitching spaceship.
Scientists now know that seven human-like species lived alongside Homo sapiens for thousands of years. But why is it that only humans survived? Is it possible that we were the product of extraterrestrial experimentation? Ancient Astronaut theorists Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress and William Henry will be joined by Rabbi Ariel bar Tzadok and filmmaker Caroline Cory to investigate the mystery of the Human genome, in an attempt to determine if human beings are the product of an extraterrestr
Ruth Hamilton of Golden, British Columbia said meteorite had just missed hitting her head when she was sleeping in her bed.
China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.
90-year-old "Star Trek" star William Shatner went to space on Wednesday and he's still emotional from the experience.
"Star Trek" actor William Shatner says that Prince William "has the wrong idea" about space tourism and claimed that his trip to space was a precursor to removing polluting industries from Earth.
By studying hair from giant prehistoric sloths called mylodons, experts have discovered the animals scavenged for meat in addition to eating plants.
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," finally made it to space. What does his Blue Origin flight mean for future space travel?
Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of the satellite data firm Planet, took a ride to the edge of space with Captain Kirk this week on Blue Origin’s second crewed New Shepard launch. “What I would love to communicate as much as possible is the jeopardy…the vulnerability…this air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin, it’s a sliver…this is life,” Shatner told Bezos, pointing at the ground after emerging from the space capsule, before looking up where he had been to say, “and that’s death.” In the meantime, however, the space economy’s prospects are firmly focused back on the ground.
Scientific studies from around the world have been held up to suggest ivermectin is good at fighting COVID-19, but many are deeply flawed.
JIUQUAN, China (Reuters) -China will send three astronauts to an unfinished space station early on Saturday, including the first female crew member to visit the station, where they are due to stay for six months. The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft will be launched at 00:23 a.m. Beijing time (1623 GMT) on Saturday, Lin Xiqiang, spokesman of the China Manned Space Program, told reporters. Zhai Zhigang, 55, who hailed from China's first batch of astronaut trainees in the late 1990s, will be the mission commander for Shenzhou-13, Lin said.
William Shatner, who became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show
Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, that have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.
Noubar Afeyan runs a unique venture creation business called Flagship Pioneering, which doesn’t just invest in companies—it develops areas of innovation and performs the research.
Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks.
The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 a.m., approximately six and a half hours later. The two men and one woman are the second crew to move into the space station, which was launched last April. The crew was seen off by a military band and supporters singing “Ode to the Motherland,” underscoring the weight of national pride invested in the China’s space program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.
Investors are still trying to figure out how to value the latest space start-up to hit public markets.
Prince William told the BBC's Adam Fleming, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet."