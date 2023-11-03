FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas: What to know about brominated vegetable oil

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil as an additive in food.

It's most commonly seen in fruity-flavored drinks and sodas.

The ingredient, commonly referred to as BVO, is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted by the FDA in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health found the potential for adverse health effects in humans, the FDA said in a news release.

California became the first state to ban the ingredient in October when it passed the California Food Safety Act. BVO is already banned in Europe and Japan.

The ingredient is currently authorized by the FDA for use in small amounts to "keep the citrus flavor from separating and floating to the top of some beverages," according to the agency, but the FDA determined in 1970 the ingredient was no longer "Generally Recognized as Safe" and began overseeing its use under its food additive regulations.

"Animal and human data, including new information from recent FDA-led studies on BVO, no longer provide a basis to conclude the use of BVO in food is safe," the agency said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on Oct. 14, 2015.

How your drinks could taste different: the alternate to BVO

The FDA says many beverage makers have reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient. However, the ingredient can still be found in smaller grocery store brands and regional beverages, such as some Great Value drinks and Sun Drop.

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, an independent consumer advocacy organization, BVO "leaves residues in body fat and the fat in brain, liver, and other organs."

Additionally, the organization says that BVO is transferred from mother's milk to the nursing infant and can cause heart lesions, fatty changes in the liver and impaired growth and behavioral development.

The FDA said it would accept public comments about the proposed rule until Jan. 17, 2024.

