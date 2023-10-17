FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening, smoothing products over cancer-causing chemicals

A proposed ruling filed from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could mean bans on some chemical hair-smoothing and straightening products that have been linked to cancer.

The FDA has proposed a rule banning formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals from being used in hair-smoothing and straightening products sold in the U.S.

The use of such chemicals has been linked to long-term health concerns, including an increased risk of cancer, according to the FDA. They can also cause short-term health risks, including sensitization reactions and breathing problems, the agency says.

Before an FDA proposal can become an official rule, the agency takes comments from the public and then may "decide to end the rulemaking process, to issue a new proposed rule, or to issue a final rule," the agency's site says.

How have hair-smoothing and straightening products been linked to cancer?

A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Cancer linked hair dye and chemical straightener use to a risk of breast cancer in women in the U.S.

The link was further solidified in 2022, when the National Institutes of Health published a study that found women who used hair-straightening chemicals were associated with a higher uterine cancer risk, and that Black women may be more affected due to a higher use.

There has also been Congressional pressure to look into the link between chemical straighteners and cancer. In March 2023, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) and Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) wrote a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf asking the agency conduct an investigation into the matter.

"We urge the FDA to investigate the potential health threat posed by chemical hair straightening products," the letter reads. "Consumers need to be reassured that the cosmetic products they use do not threaten their health. It is critical that the agency act quickly to address these legitimate concerns."

In a news release following the FDA's proposed new rule, Pressley called it "a win for public health — especially the health of Black women who are disproportionately put at risk by these products as a result of systemic racism and anti-Black hair sentiment,”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FDA proposes ban on hair- straightening products linked to cancer