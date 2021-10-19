FDA proposes over-the-counter hearing aids for Americans

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed creation of a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold directly to the millions of Americans in need of the devices, without expert assistance.

The proposed rule aims to facilitate innovation and increase competition by lowering the barriers to entry for new hearing aid manufacturers, the agency said.

The proposed rule follows an instruction in President Joe Biden's broad competition executive order, which had told the Department of Health and Human Services to "promote the wide availability of low-cost hearing aids," among many other instructions aimed at a wide variety of industries.

The White House had estimated that allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids could save people with hearing loss thousands of dollars.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Mini-Trump Doesn’t Want to Be Seen With the Real Thing

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesThe race for governor in Virginia has become a culture war centered around Donald Trump, with popular former governor Terry McAuliffe vying for a comeback by warning that, “We can’t let Trump use Virginia to pick himself up”—as polls showing an ominously tight race with early voting already underway.If Republican Glenn Youngkin wins, it will send shock waves through our politics as the first electoral test of the endurance of the Big Lie a

  • Lindsey Graham seeks Senate briefing on reported Chinese launch of hypersonic missile

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will ask Senate leaders for a briefing on a media report on China testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

  • Editorial: How to handle an anti-vaccine 'stay-at-home' protest against schools

    Some parents kept their kids home from school Monday to protest vaccine mandates. The lesson here: There's nothing constructive about harming schools or children's education.

  • In Cuba, divisions over law to allow same-sex marriage

    The idea bothers the Rev. Moises de Prada, who like many of his parishioners opposes a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in Cuba. The socialist government recently published a draft Family Law and asked for public comment ahead of a referendum, creating an unusually public clash over policy on the island where Pentecostal churches have been growing. For Adiel González, a 31-year-old theologian, the idea of submitting his right to marriage for a public referendum is painful.

  • Biden administration steps up drone program to monitor migrants heading toward border

    The Homeland Security announcement comes after the administration appeared blindsided by thousands of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • COVID has already begun to 'reshape' the public health workforce

    COVID has already begun to 'reshape' the public health workforce

  • University of Kentucky student dies. He was found unresponsive at a fraternity house

    Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said earlier Tuesday that a toxicology test will help determine the cause of death for an 18-year-old college student who died at UK hospital.

  • Arkansas Is Poised To Be The Next State To Pass A Texas-Style Abortion Ban

    Reproductive justice advocates warned the country about a domino effect after S.B. 8 became law. It has already started.

  • This Dividend Stock Has Enormous Growth Potential

    As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD) must distribute 90% of its net income to investors via dividend payments. Instead, Prologis has delivered above-average earnings growth in each of the last five years. Here's a closer look at what's ahead for the logistics-focused real estate company.

  • SC judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s bond in missing $3.4M case, orders psychiatric evaluation

    Judge Clifton Newman denied Alex Murdaugh’s bond in the missing $3.4 million owed to Gloria Satterfield’s heirs Tuesday. Newman said he’ll reconsider Murdaugh’s bond after he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

  • Missouri teen dies after taking counterfeit prescription pills; 2 arrested

    Officers recently have responded to other incidents of overdosing due to counterfeit pills, however, those people have not died, according to the Chillicothe, Missouri, Police Department.

  • Sanaa Lathan stars on season 3 of ‘Succession’ and fans are loving it

    The hit HBO series Succession is back for a third season and Sanaa Lathan is killing it in her role […] The post Sanaa Lathan stars on season 3 of ‘Succession’ and fans are loving it appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China is preparing to pass a law that would punish parents if their children misbehave

    China's rubber-stamp parliament is reviewing a draft of the "family education promotion law" this week, Reuters reported.

  • Trump sues committee investigating Capitol riot in attempt to block presidential documents

    Comes as the committee plans to vote to hold Bannon in contempt.

  • US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

    Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and follows the authorization of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans last month. The FDA was expected to say that, especially for the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have proved most effective against the virus, maintaining consistency in the vaccine course was still preferable.

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co

  • Mexico City brings charges against 10 in subway collapse

    Mexico City prosecutors announced Monday they have brought criminal charges against 10 “individuals and companies” for construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. Ulises Lara, the spokesman for the city attorney general, said the charges are for negligent or involuntary homicide, damages and causing injuries. Lara said that no arrest warrants were issued for those involved and that they would be told to appear before a judge at the initial hearing in the case, scheduled for Oct. 25.

  • Children fuel English COVID case rise after slow vaccine start

    LONDON (Reuters) -The spread of COVID-19 among children in England is fuelling a rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly, risking the welfare of children and adults alike. COVID-19 cases in Britain as a whole are much higher than in other European countries and are rising. On Friday one survey suggested prevalence was at its highest level since January, with 8% of secondary school children infected.

  • Try Not to Get Chills Watching This Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

    The Voice coach Ariana Grande has a tough decision to make on tonight's episode when KCK3 and Ryleigh Plank cover a Christina Aguilera classic. Watch an exclusive sneak peek.

  • U.S. concerned by possible Chinese, Russian uses of hypersonic weapons

    Washington is concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, a U.S. arms control official said on Monday, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon. Hypersonic weapons are usually defined as missiles that fly more than five times the speed of sound, and a race is under way for the next generation of long-range weapons that are harder to detect and intercept. The Financial Times, quoting five people familiar with the matter, said at the weekend that China had tested a weapon in August that flew through space and circled the globe before cruising down towards a target which it missed.