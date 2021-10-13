FDA releases new guidelines on reducing sodium in food
The agency suggested reducing the average daily salt intake by 12% over the next 2 1/2 years.
Recall alert: Read before you feed.
Phthalates are found in hundreds of consumer products, including food-storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume, and children's toys.
Wendy Williams is facing major complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Guest hosts will replace her in the purple chair starting on October 18.
Steven Burd, former CEO of the supermarket chain Safeway, told the court how Elizabeth Holmes talked him into a disastrous $30 million investment in Theranos.
For the second time in just over six weeks, Teligent Pharma recalled Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml for super potency.
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her sculpted abs in a bikini in new Instagram photos. The singer credits running and yoga for her chiseled abs.
Denise Austin opened up about her menopause symptoms, like anxiety, mood swings, and hot flashes. The fitness icon shared changes she made to feel her best.
ReutersJust a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring businesses and other private entities in his state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, several major companies have said they will defy his ban and follow federal guidelines instead.The Texas-based companies—including American Airlines, Southwest, ConocoPhillips, and Dell Technologies—said they're planning to still require, with few exceptions, that employees under federal contracts abide by federal
"Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."
YouTube/Alaska SenateTwo Republican state senators in Alaska have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been leveraging her platform on Facebook to tout a cocktail of vitamins and ivermectin as a miracle cure while railing against recommendations by public health officials.“Its my turn to battle Covid head on... game on!” Republican state Sen. Lora Reinbold wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. “When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe.”Sen. David Wilson also tested positive and was managing
Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Many people today remain unaware of the risks an overdose of marijuana carries. In fact, some people don’t believe overdosing on cannabis to be possible. For many, even talking about marijuana overdose conjures up images of disingenuous scare-tactic campaigns from the days of old. But while it’s true that responsible marijuana use is an enjoyable way for many to relax or socialize, overdosing is, in fact, very real. The medical term for it is “acute cannabinoid
The pandemic rages on, so we’re all in the market to buy N95s or KN95s. Vaccinations continue to roll out, but thanks to the combination of not enough people having yet taken the vaccine, and the rise of new strains of COVID-19, masks are still a necessary part of life. Even if you’re vaccinated, experts … The post N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy? appeared first on BGR.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back but lack the mental health resources.
How much coffee should you drink? Depends on who you ask. As one expert put it: "If you like coffee and you want to drink it, it's probably safe."
Alba Aragón did not shy away from sharing her sexual orientation during her first appointment with a gynecologist last week. After all, Aragón is comfortable with her sexuality: She has been attracted to women since she was 15.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I told him that I was gay because I thought it would be an important fact at the time of prescribing any treatment or determining the diagnosis," said Aragón, wh
Family HandoutGabriela Acuna had already given birth to a premature infant, been put on a ventilator, and gone into cardiac arrest when her family got the call last week.A medevac helicopter had landed at the Las Vegas hospital where she was being treated to take her to California for a double lung transplant—her best chance for recovering from the ravages of the virus she contracted when she was 23 weeks pregnant.Acuna’s sister, Paula Olmeda, says the nurse told them the next call they got woul
Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›
The impact of the value placed on Eurocentric features, such as lighter skin, in the Filipino community is one of the most prominent examples of the impact of the Philippines' colonial history on Filipino American mental health.
Use these butt-lifting exercises and tips for how to turn them into the best butt lifting workout organized by certified trainers to sculpt the glutes at home.
The beginning of the day offers a unique opportunity to prime your brain for success and feel energized and happy. Steal these morning routine ideas to take advantage of this power hour.