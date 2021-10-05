FDA reviews Johnson & Johnson booster shot next week
Johnson & Johnson says that the booster of their vaccine, if given two months after getting the first shot, provides 94% protection against symptomatic disease.
Johnson & Johnson says that the booster of their vaccine, if given two months after getting the first shot, provides 94% protection against symptomatic disease.
President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .
One ICU doctor said the US should take note: "We Brazilians had to learn in the hardest way that ivermectin didn't work."
Plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine explains buccal fat removal and what to know if you're considering it
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are staying ahead of coronavirus variants by studying booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s how it might work.
New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer. Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing.
Oklahoma has second-highest number of salmonella cases amid nationwide outbreak
“I truly believe God was showing me reasons that I didn’t need to get it,” the reporter said.
A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.
COVID-19 is once again in retreat. The reasons remain somewhat unclear, and there is no guarantee that the decline in caseloads will continue. But the turnaround is now large enough — and been going on long enough — to deserve attention. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The number of new daily cases in the United States has fallen 35% since Sept. 1. Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30% since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many month
A healthy ticker between the ages of 35 and 44 appears to be crucial to optimize brain health. Find out why.
New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.
When Selina Ferragamo sought help for a condition she would later learn was hidradenitis suppurativa, her path was littered with hurdles.
Endocanna Health offers a DNA test that tells you how to use cannabis better based on your genetic makeup.
Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. "All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.
Any employee who changes their mind has until December 1 to get the COVID-19 vaccine and go back to work.
ALTAMONT, Tenn. - Sarah Rymer suspects her 11-year-old son was infected with the coronavirus, and she knows her husband was. He coaches Pee Wee football, and at least two other kids on his team also tested positive. The Grundy County schools, which her three children attend, were forced to close for more than a week soon after the fall semester began. Her best friend's uncle recently died from covid-19, and a close friend's mother spent her 53rd birthday in the hospital at Vanderbilt University
Kayleigh Summers has gone viral on TikTok for sharing her traumatic birth experience. For every maternal death in the US, 70 patients almost die.
Dermatologists explain rosacea, a chronic inflammatory skin condition that flares up as red, flushed skin or pimples. Plus, they discuss symptoms and treatment.
Using a calorie tracking app, accountability partners, a bodybuilding coach, and muscle resistance training, this man lost weight and gained muscle.
The question is especially important for immunocompromised individuals --- even if they are vaccinated.