FDA scientists recommend easing restrictions on marijuana

Federal scientists are recommending lawmakers ease restrictions on marijuana.

The recommendations were part of a scientific review conducted by the Food and Drug Administration

Marijuana is currently a Schedule One drug, which puts it in the same grouping as heroin and LSD.

The scientists did note that people can become dependent on the drug if they abuse it.

They concluded that “the likelihood of serious outcomes is low” while also noting its potential therapeutic uses.

