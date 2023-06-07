FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug may get full approval despite concerns

(Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, may still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval.

