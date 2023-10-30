FDA tells consumers to stop using eye drops from major brands due to infection risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers to stop using some over-the-counter eye drops due to a potential risk of infection that may lead to partial vision loss or blindness.

The agency issued an alert Friday flagging 26 eye care products from CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up&Up and Velocity Pharma.

The FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products to recall all lots on Oct. 25 after investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of "critical drug production areas" in the facility, the agency said.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites, according to the FDA, while products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online. These products should not be purchased, the agency warned.

The FDA is recalling certain eye drop products due to a risk of infection to consumers.

What should you do if you have used these products?

People who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately, the FDA says.

The FDA also recommends consumers properly discard these products.

There have been no reports of eye infection associated with these products as of Friday, but the FDA encourages health care professionals and patients to report adverse events or quality problems with any medicine to the agency's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.

For a full list of the 26 eye care products the FDA flagged, click here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eye drops from major brands may cause infection, FDA issues guidance