FDA tells Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to stop manufacturing

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to stop manufacturing new drug material at its plant in Baltimore, which was responsible for millions of ruined COVID-19 vaccine doses earlier this month.

The U.S government had put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant following the incident when workers conflated ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. U.S. regulators also stopped the British drugmaker from using the facility.

The request to stop manufacturing is the latest setback to Emergent and the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who took the shot.

JNJ was not immediately available for comment.

Emergent said the U.S. FDA had started a review of the plant last week and requested the halt in manufacturing. Emergent said it would also quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview, Baltimore facility pending completion of the review and remediation.

The U.S. government had also earlier increased Emergent's order by $23 million for expansion of production specific to J&J's vaccine doses.

J&J tapped contract manufacturers Catalent Inc and Emergent to scale up production of the vaccine and meet its global supply targets.

Catalent provides the final stage - where vials are filled and labeled - while Emergent makes the drug substance. Initial U.S. doses had also been made at the company's plant in Leiden, Netherlands.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

    Resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients to be aware of the telltale symptoms, according to heart doctors and other medical experts. U.S. health regulators recommended last week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after six cases of rare brain blood clots, accompanied by low platelet levels, were reported in women following vaccination, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appear to take hold.

  • The Moderna CEO's Bold Statement That May Mean Bad News for Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) beat Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) to market with a coronavirus vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Moderna's candidate in December. Novavax expects to report U.S. phase 3 trial data in the coming weeks and complete an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request this quarter.

  • Some people got saline shots instead of COVID vaccine at a North Carolina Walgreens

    Walgreens says it’s contacted the “limited number” of people who received them.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine immunity 'won't just disappear' with variants

    MHRA algorithms missed signals of blood clot link to AstraZeneca jab Only eight countries would make green list for safe travel Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral Air ducts swabbed to monitor Covid after snooker matches Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Imported coronavirus variants are unlikely to set lockdown easing back to "square one" because immunity from vaccines "won't just disappear", according to a key figure on the UK's immunisation committee. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said he expected a "gradual erosion" of vaccine protection as the virus evolved, but not enough to "scupper" the Prime Minister's road map, as one leading scientist had predicted. On Friday, Imperial College's Danny Altmann said "we should be terribly concerned" after 77 cases of a potentially vaccine-busting Covid-19 mutation first discovered in India were identified in Britain. "They (variants of concern) are things that can most scupper our escape plan at the moment and give us a third wave. They are a worry," Professor Altmann said. Prof Finn said he thought the immunology expert had been "a bit pessimistic" with his assessment. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant requires action 'sooner rather than later', Sage adviser urges Government

    Human challenge trial to re-expose healthy volunteers to Covid Covid tests for holidaymakers could fall below £50 Chinese officials knew wet market was a virus risk five years ago Police struggle to control crowds after hospitality rules relaxed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Indian variant poses an "unknown level of threat" to the UK, a Government adviser has said, as he urged ministers to act "sooner rather than later". Last week it was revealed that 77 cases had been identified in Britain, but it is currently being treated as a "variant under investigation". But Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London who also sits on Nervtag, which is one of the groups advising Sage scientists suggested ministers should follow Hong Kong's example of imposing a two-week travel ban from India. Prof Hayward said: "What we have is an unknown level of risk, my own preference in all of this is to err on the side of caution and to act sooner rather than later. But ultimately, that's going to be a political decision." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week "in light of the current coronavirus situation", Downing Street said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks. Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

  • Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

    Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves. The U.S. cleared the 50% mark just a day after the reported global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University, though the actual number is believed to be significantly higher. The country’s vaccination rate, at 61.6 doses administered per 100 people, currently falls behind Israel, which leads among countries with at least 5 million people with a rate of 119.2.

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • 'Like somebody gave me a happy pill:' Monoclonal antibodies are helping the Americans most at risk for COVID-19

    The therapy can be life-saving, especially in the early stages of an infection, and it’s becoming easier to access across the US.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal join former President Barack Obama to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines

    Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal joined former President Barack Obama on a TV special to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

  • COVID-19 cases in Florida since the spring break have surged and deaths from new variants are mounting

    As of Thursday, there were 5,177 cases involving variants of concern in Florida - six times higher than mid-March, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

  • Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

    “There was no one in the driver’s seat," Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor of the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. The 2019 Tesla Model S was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, crashing to a tree and bursting into flames, local television station KHOU-TV said. After the fire was extinguished, authorities located 2 occupants in the vehicle, with one in the front passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, the report said, citing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

  • New Polls Show Young Adults Are Less Likely To Get COVID Vaccine

    New polls state that “young adults” less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine A new poll states that younger Americans (i.e. Gen Z and young millennials) are far less likely to take the vaccine than Americans in any other age group, and yes, you’re as shocked as I am. A new Quinnipiac University poll finds []

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Report: NBA prepared to postpone games after Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict

    Jurors will deliberate following the conclusion of closing arguments on Monday.

  • Red Tide discovered on Sarasota beaches

    Warning signs have been posted along Sarasota beaches from North Jetty to Longboat Key after monitors found elevated levels of toxic algae known as Red Tide.There have been "reports of respiratory irritation" from beachgoers, per the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.A fish kill was reported in the area, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Over the past week, Karenia brevis, a naturally occurring toxic algae known as Red Tide, was detected in 54 samples in Southwest Florida, per FWC.Why it matters: Officials are studying the water in the southern part of Tampa Bay due to the 215 million gallons of polluted water discharged weeks ago into the bay from the old Piney Point phosphate plant holding ponds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Experts don't believe current conditions were prompted by the Piney Point discharge, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Rather, the bloom appears to have emerged from Charlotte and Lee County starting in December, with winds from the south pushing the bloom northward to Sarasota County.What's next: USF researchers are using a computer model that forecasts the path of the wastewater discharged into Tampa Bay from Piney Point as they study how the polluted water is affecting marine ecosystems.If that water meets Red Tide, it could lead to a worse algae bloom.Flashback: The last major Red Tide outbreak lasted from October 2017 to February 2019, killing countless sea creatures — as well as dolphins, sea turtles and manatees.Reading files: The Tampa Bay Times, in a deep dive Sunday, reports that as early as 2008, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was predicting disaster at Piney Point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • Boehner said the Capitol riot was 'one of the saddest days' of his life and he would rather set himself 'on fire than run for office again'

    "How can he keep saying something without providing any proof? And there wasn't any," John Boehner said about Trump's baseless claims after the election.