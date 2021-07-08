FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash

FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the drug Aduhelm. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, U.S. health regulators approved new prescribing instructions for the controversial Alzheimer's drug that are likely to limit use of the expensive therapy, which has faced an intense public backlash. (Biogen via AP, File)
MATTHEW PERRONE
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug.

The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.

The new drug label emphasizes that the drug, Aduhelm, is appropriate for patients with early or mild Alzheimer's but has not been studied in patients with more advanced disease. That's a big change from the original FDA instructions, which said simply that the drug was approved for Alzheimer's disease in general.

Drugmaker Biogen announced the change in a release Thursday, stating that the update is intended to “clarify” the patients studied in the company trials that led to approval. The FDA first approached the company about narrowing the label and approved the language.

“Hearing these concerns, FDA determined that clarifications could be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion,” the agency said in an emailed statement. Despite the update, the FDA added that “some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment” if they develop more advanced Alzheimer’s.

When the drug was first approved a top FDA official told reporters the drug was “relevant to all stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The label change comes one month after FDA’s approval of the drug, which quickly sparked controversy over its $56,000-a-year price-tag and questionable benefits. Three of FDA’s outside advisers resigned over the decision with one prominent Harvard expert calling it the “worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

Such sweeping changes to drug labels are rare, particularly only a few weeks after approval.

Aduhelm hasn't been shown to reverse or significantly slow the disease. But the FDA said that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. Many experts say there is little evidence to support that claim.

Biogen is required to conduct a follow-up study to definitively answer whether the drug slows mental decline. Other Alzheimer's drugs only temporarily ease symptoms.

Because of its price and broad approval some analysts have worried that Aduhelm could add tens of billions in new expenses to the U.S. health care system, particularly the federal government's Medicare program. Alzheimer’s affects about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.

Two congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA's review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug’s cost and impact on federal spending.

The narrower label may ease some of those concerns by shrinking the number of patients likely to get the drug, which requires monthly IVs. Many hospitals have already stated that they plan to limit the drug's use to patients with earlier stage disease. Doctors could still prescribe the drug for more advanced patients, though insurers might refuse to pay for it, citing the FDA label.

“It was pretty troubling that the previous label was so broad and included groups of patients in whom the drug had never been tested,” said Dr. Suzanne Schindler of Washington University in St. Louis. “I think this is a positive change because it better reflects the patients in whom the drug was actually studied.”

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA narrows use of Biogen Alzheimer's drug; shares rise

    The new label for Biogen's Aduhelm recommends that the treatment be used only for Alzheimer's patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia, the group that was tested in clinical trials. Biogen has estimated that around 1.5 million people in the United States would be eligible for Aduhelm, which is priced at $56,000 a year. Biogen's shares were up nearly 3% in midday trading.

  • FDA Narrows Its Label on Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug a Month After Approving It

    The FDA had placed no restrictions on which Alzheimer’s disease patients could receive Aduhelm. That changed today.

  • Biogen updates label for Alzheimer's disease drug to say it should be used in people with 'mild' disease

    Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 3.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company updated the label for its new Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm. The Food and Drug Administration approved the label update, which now says that the therapy should be used in patients with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease" because that is the group of people who were studied in the clinical trials. The FDA has been criticized for approving Aduhelm with what some consider is qu

  • U.S. cases rising, mostly among unvaccinated - health officials

    U.S. COVID-19 cases are up around 11% over last week, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated, officials said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country. Around 93% of COVID-19 cases have occurred in counties with vaccination rates of less than 40%, said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky. Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide are among unvaccinated people, said Jeff Zients, who leads the White House's COVID-19 response team.

  • People Are Very Puzzled By Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19

    "WTF does that even mean?" Twitter users wanted to know of the conspiracy-loving Colorado Republican's post about the mutation of the coronavirus.

  • Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

    No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. Could Pfizer and Moderna now face their second-worst scenario?

  • Forget 10,000 steps - here's how much you should actually walk per day, according to science

    Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-steps rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.

  • How well COVID-19 vaccines work against the Delta variant, according to the best available data

    Pfizer's vaccine is 88% effective against COVID-19 with symptoms caused by Delta, real-world efficacy data suggests. For AstraZeneca, it's 60%.

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • John Dean Reveals The Massive Legal 'Trap' Trump Accidentally Set For Himself

    The key Watergate figure says there's a reason why he hopes there's no motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ

    Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal. The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. The c

  • 5 Plant-Based Foods That Can Help Fight Inflammation

    Eat your way to better health with these easy-to-find groceries.

  • Crystal meth in waterways is turning trout into drug addicts

    Crystal meth is turning brown trout into drug addicts, a study has found. The drug, also known as methamphetamine, is increasingly polluting waterways and researchers are investigating the impact it has on marine life. But while recent research has found prescription drugs are increasing in concentration in rivers and streams, so too are illicit substances. Researchers from the Czech Republic took 120 juvenile brown trout that were bred in captivity and kept them in two different tanks, each con

  • College Athlete Died Hours After Begging ‘Racist’ Hospital for Help

    HandoutThe family of a college football star who died in an apparent suicide after being thrown out of a hospital told The Daily Beast that they think he was refused care because of the color of his skin.A Canadian health authority has admitted that it “failed” in caring for Samwel Uko, a 20-year-old football player who was found dead in a lake after reportedly seeking care from a local hospital twice.Last spring, the young university athlete posted a Snapchat video in a hospital lobby in the Ca

  • Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Along with preventing illness and deaths, COVID-19 vaccines may also be curbing the "rampant evolution" of the new coronavirus by limiting new mutations that allow it to evade antibodies, researchers believe. As part of a larger study, they closely analyzed gene sequences in virus samples obtained from 30 COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated and 23 vaccinated individuals with so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

  • Chipotle is offering free burritos to vaccinated customers

    The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are piling up. Chipotle (CMG) has announced it will give free burritos and other entrees to customers who have been vaccinated in the latest example of companies trying to boost vaccine rates. Chipotle joins Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Anheuser-Busch, Taco Bell (YUM) and many others who are trying to entice people to get a COVID vaccine with various incentives.

  • GOP Lawmaker Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

    "OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.

  • A leading US disease expert says there's 'no doubt in my mind' that vaccinated people are helping spread Delta

    Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, which the White House leans on for COVID-19 data, says we shouldn't drop our masks yet, especially indoors.

  • These five charts summarize the state of the pandemic in America

    Life is starting to feel normal, but Covid-19 is still with us.