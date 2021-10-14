FDA unlikely to rule on Merck's COVID pill before December

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to review Merck's pill to treat COVID-19 at a meeting in late November. Regulators announced the November 30 meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 signaling they will conduct a detailed review of the drug's safety and effectiveness. (Merck & Co. via AP)
MATTHEW PERRONE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck's pill to treat COVID-19.

The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.

It marks the first time the FDA has convened its expert advisers before ruling on a coronavirus treatment. Advisory committee meetings have become a standard part of its process for reviewing vaccines.

The agency decided to convene the meeting to help inform its decision-making, its top drug regulator said in a statement.

“We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency’s advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of FDA's drug center.

The FDA said the meeting was scheduled as soon as possible following Merck’s request. The November date will allow agency scientists to review the application ahead of the meeting, the agency said.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic filed their FDA application on Monday, asking the agency to grant emergency use for adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization. That is roughly the same indication as available infusion drugs.

Three IV antibody drugs have been authorized since last year to cut COVID-19 hospitalization and death, but they are expensive, hard to produce and require specialty equipment and health professionals to deliver. If authorized, Merck's drug, molnupiravir, would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery.

The company announced preliminary results earlier this month showing its drug cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early COVID-19 symptoms. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed, the standard practice for vetting such research.

The company also has not disclosed details on molnupiravir's side effects, except to say that rates of those problems were similar between people who got the drug and those who received dummy pills.

If authorized, Merck's drug is likely to be the first — but not the only — pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer, Roche and Appili Therapeutics are each studying similar drugs and are expected to report results in the coming weeks and months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists gave J&J vaccine recipients different booster shots in a highly anticipated trial, and found they got a much better immune response with Moderna and Pfizer

    A J&J booster gave a 4-fold jump in antibodies, but those who got Moderna or Pfizer boosters in the mix-and-match trial saw up to 76-fold increases.

  • If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

    Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an online meeting, Sinema and fellow Senate moderate Joe Manchin said they would not abide by any deadlines adopted by leadership to force votes on the package.

  • Merck wants Americans to pay $712 for a Covid drug that taxpayers helped develop

    The drug in question only costs $17.74 to produce. Unfortunately, this type of behaviour is widespread in US pharma ‘The pharmaceutical giant Merck is planning to charge Americans $712 for a Covid drug that cost only $17.74 to produce and whose development was subsidized by the American government.’ Photograph: Merck & Co Inc/Reuters Last week, we learned that Merck is planning to charge Americans 40 times its cost for a Covid drug whose development was subsidized by the American government. The

  • Joe Rogan, who says he was almost vaccinated, tells others 'get vaccinated and then get sick'

    Podcast icon Joe Rogan said he isn't anti-vaccine and that he attempted to get the COVID-19 vaccination three months ago but missed the appointment.

  • 1,600 cases of dog food recalled for a problem that might bring ‘serious health issues’

    Recall alert: Read before you feed.

  • Guinea strongman Doumbouya sacks 44 military brass

    Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 44 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.

  • Big Biz Says Screw You to Texas Guv’s Ban on Vax Mandates

    ReutersJust a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring businesses and other private entities in his state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, several major companies have said they will defy his ban and follow federal guidelines instead.The Texas-based companies—including American Airlines, Southwest, ConocoPhillips, and Dell Technologies—said they're planning to still require, with few exceptions, that employees under federal contracts abide by federal

  • Anti-Masker Alaska Pol Gets COVID, Boasts About Taking Unproven Meds

    YouTube/Alaska SenateTwo Republican state senators in Alaska have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been leveraging her platform on Facebook to tout a cocktail of vitamins and ivermectin as a miracle cure while railing against recommendations by public health officials.“Its my turn to battle Covid head on... game on!” Republican state Sen. Lora Reinbold wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. “When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe.”Sen. David Wilson also tested positive and was managing

  • Overwhelmed by illegal pot, Oregon county declares emergency

    A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency Wednesday, appealing to the governor and the Legislature's leaders for help. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators and code enforcers are overwhelmed and warned of an “imminent threat to the public health and safety of our citizens from the illegal production of cannabis in our county.” Illegal marijuana grows have been a persistent problem throughout the West, even in states like California that have legalized pot.

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • A 50-Year-Old Drug Might Find a New Life Treating Alzheimer’s

    National Institute on Aging, NIHAlzheimer’s has always been a poorly understood disease, and that’s raised huge challenges in finding viable treatments. Scientists are even exploring unorthodox options, like old drugs prescribed for very different conditions. They’ve found a very surprising candidate, in the form of a 50-year-old diuretic.On Monday, researchers showed that the drug bumetanide, normally used to manage fluid retention for conditions like hypertension, led to a reversal of Alzheime

  • In sudden cabinet shake-up, Parson announces director changes at five Missouri agencies

    The embattled acting director of the Department of Social Services, Jennifer Tidball, will step down but continue to serve as the agency’s chief operating officer.

  • FDA scientists' analysis of J&J COVID-19 booster data raises red flags

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.

  • ‘A long time coming’: Head of Missouri’s child welfare agency removed from top post

    “In the real world, she would have been gone a long time ago,” said a Republican state representative and critic of Missouri’s Department of Social Services.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Will Move to Bring Criminal Charges Against Steve Bannon

    The former White House strategist was scheduled for a deposition on Thursday, but he's still following Trump's instructions to claim executive privilege

  • FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

    For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. Facing a court deadline, the FDA has been conducting a sweeping review of vaping products to determine which ones should be allowed to remain on the market. The agency said in September it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.

  • Wendy Williams Will Not Return to Her Show Amid ‘Serious’ Health Complications

    Wendy Williams is facing major complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Guest hosts will replace her in the purple chair starting on October 18.