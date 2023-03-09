FDA unveils new rules for mammograms
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released new rules for medical providers regarding mammograms. Medical providers will now have to notify patients about breast density.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added that it is working closely with manufacturers in the supply chain to "understand, mitigate and prevent or reduce any related impacts" due to the shortage of the medication. "All other strengths and vial sizes are currently available to meet market demand at hospitals and beyond," the FDA said on Twitter. The shortage only impacts a very specific dosage form of the medication generally used in hospitals and that it does not impact albuterol inhalers for personal use, according to the regulator.
There are signs you might be feeling down, like not getting enough sleep, but it could also be because you're letting your feelings control you.
The Michigan Public Service Commission is holding a series of public town halls to hear from those affected by power outages.
Influencers, buyers and the press also came out of China after three years and took up big — and key — spaces at the shows.
After launching this design for the mobile search results last October, this is now officially live for desktop search. The post Google rolled out new site names, favicon and sponsored label on desktop search appeared first on Search Engine Land.
Virginia leaders met with federal officials on Thursday to make their final pitch to bring the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters from downtown Washington, D.C. to Fairfax County. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald explains what officials revealed after the meeting, and how it is sparking a war of words between Virginia and Maryland leaders.
UX writer Kimberly Nguyen’s Twitter thread on pay transparency went viral on International Women’s Day. Here, she tells MarketWatch her side of the story.
On Thursday, President Biden will unveil his new budget with a goal at reducing the deficit.
International human rights and anti-corruption organizations explain in a new report how the products of major Western microchip manufacturers reach Russia through a network of mediators.
A huge great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida this week, just before the state is expected to have an influx of spring breakers.
School bus involved in Crash
Daylight saving time returns to the U.S. on Sunday and is scheduled to end in early November as usual unless Congress decides it's time for a change.
Syrian civil defence volunteer Salam Mahmoud had only one thought when she saw the collapsed buildings after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey. Mahmoud is one of around 300 women in the Syria Civil Defence, also called the White Helmets, a rescue service of more than 3,000 people which operates in insurgent-held northwestern Syria. She said some people in the village of Millis, where she deployed the day of the disaster, objected at first to the sight of women taking part in rescue efforts.
Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...
Top animal welfare officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were subpoenaed last year by a federal grand jury seeking to establish why they took no action against animal research breeder Envigo, despite repeatedly documenting the mistreatment of thousands of beagles, according to several people familiar with the matter. A deputy administrator of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Dr. Elizabeth Goldentyer, and its animal welfare operations director, Dr. Robert Gibbens, were ordered to appear before a grand jury in the Western District of Virginia as part of a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into Envigo, the sources said.
The South Boston apartment building that actor Matt Damon’s character called home in the critically acclaimed film “Good Will Hunting” is now available to rent.
Here's a look at when the time changes for daylight saving time and who instituted daylight savings in the first place.
President Joe Biden plans to provide details Monday about a submarine deal as he meets with the U.K. and Australian prime ministers in San Diego.
GM hopes to cut to a swath of well-tenured jobs as part of a $2 billion savings effort. Employees have until March 24 to accept buyout offers.