FDA warns against cooking chicken in NyQuil after trend emerges on TikTok

Associated Press

Celebrities are back at the White House following a pop-culture backlash during the Trump years, when just about anyone considered high-wattage refused to show up. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday, the White House announced Tuesday, one week after singer James Taylor and hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott, of HGTV's “Property Brothers,” helped celebrate a new health care and climate change law. John is among a slew of entertainers who refused to perform for then-President Donald Trump.