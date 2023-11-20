FDA warns against using Cardinal's syringes

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned healthcare providers and facilities not to use Cardinal Health's Monoject syringes with patient-controlled pain management pumps and syringe pumps.

The regulator's warning comes after Cardinal Health initiated a recall for its Monoject syringes due to incompatibility concerns with syringe pumps.

Monoject syringes are used to inject into or withdraw fluids from the body while patient-controlled analgesia, or pain management pumps, are used to treat different kinds of pain by transferring medications intravenously.

In June, Cardinal Health began distributing the new Monoject syringe, which has different dimensions compared to the company's previous version of the syringes called Covidien.

The FDA said on Monday it is okay to continue using Covidien syringes and that the agency will work with the company to further evaluate the issue with the new syringe.

