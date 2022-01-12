FDA warns against using unapproved COVID-19 tests because of a 'high risk of false results'

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to stop using a specific brand of COVID-19 tests, claiming there is a high chance they will produce false results.

In a statement, the agency is urging people to stop using the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test.

The FDA said the tests may be sold under company names Luscient Diagnostics or Vivera Pharmaceuticals, or the trade name EagleDx.

"The performance of these tests has not been adequately established and the FDA believes there is likely a high risk of false results when using these tests," the FDA said in its statement.

People who used the tests are advised to contact their health care providers. Health professionals are advised to consider retesting if they suspect an inaccurate result.

Last November, the agency warned about the increase in bogus COVID tests, vaccines and treatments during the pandemic. The FDA's January alert arrives as Americans scramble to find COVID-19 at-home test kits.

Test prices have also increased at stores including Walmart and Kroger in recent weeks.

A woman receives a COVID-19 test at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. On Jan. 10, 2022 as the Omnicron variant is spiking throughout the United States.

Fake COVID tests? Tips to check

How can you make sure the at-home kit you purchased is legitimate? Here are some tips, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

♦ Confirm it's FDA verified. Double-check the agency has authorized the test before you buy. The FDA features lists of approved tests on its website.

♦ Research the seller first. The FTC says if you don't know the seller, search their name with words like "scam" or "complaint" to check whether you get a lot of results suggesting the company is connected to any scams.

♦ Look for online reviews. Research the test kit on multiple websites to study reviews from other users. If you spot several negative reviews, it's likely a sign the test kit isn't legitimate.

The FTC also suggests using a credit card so you can dispute the charges in case you don't receive an order or you get a product different from what the seller advertised.

