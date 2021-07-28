FDA warns firm selling unauthorized e-cigarette products

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned tobacco products seller Visible Vapors LLC for selling certain e-cigarette products that have not been authorized by the agency.

The FDA's letter to the Pennsylvania-based company cites two products - Visible Vapors Irish Potato 100 ml and Visible Vapors Peanutbutter Banana Bacon Maple (The King) 100 ml - for which it has not submitted any premarket authorization applications.

"The FDA wants all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers to know that we continue to watch the marketplace very closely and will hold companies accountable for breaking the law," Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement.

All e-cigarette makers were required to apply to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020 to continue selling their products.

Visible Vapors, which has over 15 million tobacco products listed with the FDA, did not submit any premarket tobacco product applications by the deadline, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)