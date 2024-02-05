FDA website shows limited availability of some doses of Lilly's Mounjaro

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website showed that three higher doses of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro would be available only in limited amounts through early March 2024, due to increased demand.

According to the health regulator's website, 10 milligram, 12.5 milligram and 15 milligram doses of the injection will have limited availability, while lower doses of Mounjaro were shown to be available.

In late January, the agency's website showed that only the 12.5 milligram dose would be available in limited amounts through February 2024.

Soaring demand for a type of highly effective diabetes drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, which are also used off-label and are approved for weight loss, has led to supply constraints for drugmakers such as Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lilly's Mounjaro has been approved for patients with type-2 diabetes to control their blood sugar levels since 2022.

The injection, which has the active ingredient tirzepatide, gained the FDA's approval for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound in the United States late last year.

Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been trying to ramp up production to help meet the strong demand.

Novo's parent company, Novo Holdings, said on Monday it would buy Catalent for $11.5 billion to boost the supply for its weight-loss drug Wegovy.

