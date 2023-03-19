FDIC to relaunch sale of SVB, moves toward break-up plan -sources

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and U.S. flag
David French
·1 min read

By David French

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank after failing to attract buyers in its latest auction, with the regulator seeking a potential break-up of the failed lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

One of the options under consideration by the regulator is a sale process for the private bank of SVB for which bids are due on Wednesday, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential.

The private bank, which is housed within SVB's retail operations, caters to high net-worth individuals.

The FDIC will invite bids for SVB's depositary bank, which is also part of its retail operations and includes all its consumer deposits, on Friday in a separate auction process, the sources said, cautioning that the plans could change.

The FDIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bids for the whole of SVB were due on Sunday.

The FDIC, which insures deposits and manages receiverships, has previously informed banks mulling offers in the auctions for SVB and Signature Bank that it was considering retaining some of the assets that are underwater at the failed lenders.

Reuters reported earlier on Sunday that the efforts of some U.S. regional banks to raise capital and allay fears about their health are running up against concerns from potential buyers and investors about looming losses in their assets.

Bloomberg News reported on the FDIC's plans to break up SVB earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • First Citizens Could Be Suitor for Silicon Valley Bank

    Bids for Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed by the FDIC on March 10, are being received for the collapsed California bank.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color

    SVB had opened its doors to such entrepreneurs, offering opportunities to form crucial relationships that had been out of reach.

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

  • Gov. Newsom unveils plan to make $30 insulin

    In a news conference Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan for the state to begin making its own insulin. The governor signed a 50 million dollar contract with the nonprofit drugmaker "CIVICA."

  • Gov. Newsom tells San Quentin inmates the prison will be transformed

    The governor visited California's oldest prison to announce plans to transform the big house into a rehabilitation-focused facility. Wilson Walker reports. (3-17-23)

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • 4 Top Value Stock ETFs for Long-Term Wealth Building

    Growth stocks have outperformed value for years, but that has changed in the recent market downturn. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four excellent ETFs you can add to your portfolio to build wealth for decades to come.

  • Letters: With shades of '1984,' DeSantis creating opposite of a 'free state' in Florida

    Readers criticize the governor's "free state" rhetoric and his pivot on diversity; others question a bookstore lawsuit and candidates for mayor.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Look Out Below: First Republic Stock Seen Headed to $5

    Under a $30 billion rescue package, major banks such as JPMorgan Chase will place deposits in First Republic.

  • UBS to buy Credit Suisse for £1.2bn in emergency deal to avert crisis

    Credit Suisse is to be taken over by arch-rival UBS in a $2bn (£1.2bn) deal aimed at staving off a European banking crisis.

  • Early photos of Tesla's new Supercharger suggest it fixes a common complaint for non-Tesla EV owners

    Earlier this month, a YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and said it "descended into chaos" because the cables were too short.

  • UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.25 Billion Deal to End Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in Historic Deal to End CrisisMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan

  • UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse for More Than $3 Billion

    UBS Group agreed to take over its longtime rival Credit Suisse Group for more than $3 billion, pushed into the biggest banking deal in years by regulators eager to halt a dangerous decline in confidence in the global banking system. The Swiss government said it would provide more than $9 billion to backstop some losses that UBS may incur by taking over Credit Suisse. The Swiss National Bank also provided more than $100 billion of liquidity to UBS to help facilitate the deal.

  • 3 (Good) Reasons Warren Buffett Doesn't Invest in Biotech Stocks

    There's a pretty good chance Warren Buffett knows a few things about investing that we don't. Let's take a look at three of his most likely arguments against buying biotechs. Biotech stocks are risky, and there isn't really any way of de-risking their line of business, both of which are things that Buffett almost certainly hates about them.

  • theGrio Style Guide: Tems and Ciara on Oscars backlash, Law Roach speaks out

    The 95th Annual Academy Awards were last Sunday, and we’re still talking about the night’s red carpet looks — in […] The post theGrio Style Guide: Tems and Ciara on Oscars backlash, Law Roach speaks out appeared first on TheGrio.

  • WSJ Opinion: The Destructive Force of Public Unions

    Journal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews author Philip K. Howard. Images: Reuters/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in Historic Deal to End CrisisMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losses. Additio

  • Kevin Owens Saves Sami Zayn, Hugs Him On 3/17 WWE SmackDown

    Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had a strained relationship for the past couple of months, but they finally reunited on the March 17 episode of WWE SmackDown. In the show-closing “Kansas City Showdown” segment, Jey Uso confronted Sami Zayn and tore into him for betraying The Bloodline and forcing him to turn on the […] The post Kevin Owens Saves Sami Zayn, Hugs Him On 3/17 WWE SmackDown appeared first on Wrestlezone.