FDLE agents arrest Delray Beach man for allegedly defrauding Pensacola-area bankers

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested a Delray Beach for allegedly defrauding Pensacola residents while working with a local bank.

Johnathan Toriana Coleman Jr., 28, is charged with bank fraud, grand theft and organized fraud after an FDLE investigation uncovered he used his position with a Pensacola-area credit union to provide customer information to a third party that would initiate unauthorized transfers, an FDLE release said.

"Agents discovered that Coleman helped defraud 38 account holders out of a total of $357,491," the FDLE news release stated, "and that, within three days of each illegal transfer made by the third party, Coleman received payments from the third party totaling nearly $30,000."

FDLE agents from the Miami Regional Operations Center and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies arrested Coleman Tuesday.

Coleman was booked into Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday, but posted his $115,000 bond the same day. He will be extradited to Escambia County, and his case will be tried in the First Judicial Circuit.

