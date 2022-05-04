FDLE agents arrest Shalimar man after hundreds of child sexual abuse images found on phone

SHALIMAR — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after investigators reportedly found hundreds of unique files depicting child sexual abuse material shared from his cellphone.

Jeffrey Leonard Pybus is charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

FDLE agents served a search warrant at Pybus’ home in Shalimar on Wednesday. His phone was reportedly found to contain more than 200,000 similar files, some of them depicting children under the age of 5 years old being abused.

Pybus was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail and was being held without bond, according to jail records.

FDLE received assistance from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

Anyone with further information about Pybus is asked to contact FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center at 800-226-8574.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: FDLE arrests Shalimar man for possession of child sexual abuse images