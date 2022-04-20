FDLE arrests Lake City man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Craig Allen Kennington, 57, of Lake City, today on five counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began when agents discovered that a computer in Columbia County was downloading and sharing child pornography using peer-to-peer software.

With the help of the Lake City Police Department, FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Kennington’s residence Tuesday morning, seizing his laptop computer.

An on-scene forensic preview of the device revealed videos featuring children as young as 1 year old being sexually abused. Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis of the laptop.

Kennington was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on a no-bond status pending his first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 3th Judicial Circuit.

FDLE encourages parents to visit its website to review tips for keeping your children safe online.

