FDLE arrests Milton man after allegedly finding 500 files of child porn on his computer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 75-year-old Milton man Wednesday after investigators allegedly found over 500 files depicting child pornography on his personal computer.

James Howard Mathews is charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting sexual performance of a child and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to an FDLE news release.

"FDLE agents today conducted a search of Mathews' home, during which a computer was located," the release said. "A preliminary forensic review of the computer's content located more than 500 digital files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants."

In case you missed it: ECSO arrests suspect accused of stealing vehicle with 5-year-old girl inside

FDLE said the investigation began in September after agents of their Pensacola Cyber Crime Squad identified an internet user offering to share files known to depict children being sexually abused. Matthews' home was identified as the alleged origin of the shared files.

According to jail records, Mathews is held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton man James Mathews arrested by FDLE on child pornography charges