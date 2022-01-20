FDLE arrests Pensacola man on child solicitation, child pornography charges

A Pensacola man was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after he allegedly solicited an investigator posing as a minor for sex.

FDLE agents arrested Scott Alexander Chappelear, 40, of Pensacola, for use of a computer to solicit a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor, possession of obscene material depicting child sexual abuse and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Sheriff's office investigators in Escambia and Okaloosa counties assisted FDLE with the arrest.

FDLE began its investigation in August 2021. An undercover agent, posing as a 14-year-old female, began communicating with Chappelear, who tried to coax the "child" into performing sexual acts and sent adult pornography, according to an FDLE news release. Chappelear reportedly agreed to meet the “child,” even though he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old.

During the execution of a search warrant Wednesday, agents reported finding dozens of child sexual abuse material photos, some picturing children estimated to be between the ages of 1 and 3.

Chappelear was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.

This case will be prosecuted by Office of State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.

