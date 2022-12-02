FDLE arrests Pensacola man after investigators find 30 videos depicting child sex abuse

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested a 21-year-old Pensacola man Thursday after investigators found dozens of videos depicted children being sexually abused.

James Paul Tupas Roquelara was charged with 30 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting a sexual performance of a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

"The case began in November after multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material from a peer-to-peer network from Roquelara," an FDLE press release stated. "Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Roquelara's residence today and seized multiple electronic devices."

Investigators performed a forensic examination on all the devices, finding videos of children as young as 5 years old being sexually abused.

FDLE said Homeland Security Investigations and the University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation. Additional charges are pending further forensic review.

Roquelara is held in Escambia County Jail without bond pending first appearance.

