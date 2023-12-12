FDLE: Boy, 12, missing in Davenport

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for your help to find a missing boy.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The agency issued a Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Mason Miller.

Officials said he was last seen in Davenport, in Polk County.

READ: 2023 school report cards: See the highest and lowest scoring in Central Florida

FDLE described Miller as:

  • 5 feet 5 inches tall

  • Black hair

  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information on where Miller might be is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories