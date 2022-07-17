FDLE, Brevard County deputies arrest man, woman accused of human trafficking

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people connected to human trafficking.

Marc Dinkels, 33, and Taylor Brandt, 19, are both facing a number of charges including the use of a child in a sexual performance.

“This sick criminal duo used social media to target and lure young girls for sex, including a 14-year-old from a foster home,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I am thankful for the multiple law enforcement agencies that investigated this case, and I look forward to my Statewide Prosecutors securing convictions for these loathsome predators.”

The investigation found that the two recruited three female minors for sex acts in exchange for money.

Dinkels and Brandt are being held in jail without bond pending their first court appearance.

