FDLE hosts conference in Orlando to help law enforcement protect children

Hundreds of law enforcement members are in Orlando this week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting its Crimes Against Children Conference.

Read: Police investigate American student’s ‘disturbing disappearance’ in France

The gathering is designed to help law enforcement officers learn the best practices in investigating and solving those crimes.

More than 800 members of law enforcement from around the world are set to attend the conference.

Watch: Troopers search for suspected driver involved in deadly wrong-way crash that killed 3 people

FDLE said it received 25,000 potential tips about cybercrimes against kids. The year prior, they received 18,000.

Investigators said criminals target kids the most on gaming platforms and social media apps.

Watch: Multi-agency task force monitors crime near where DeLand man was shot, killed

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.