FDLE investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Brevard County, police say

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay on Wednesday, police say.

According to Palm Bay Police, the shooting happened just outside city limits, in the City of Melbourne, at the intersection of Canal Street and Hopkins Street around 6 p.m.

Investigators said that officers were attempting to take a person into custody for an outstanding warrant when the suspect fled from officers.

The suspect “presented a firearm” and officers were “forced to use lethal force,” according to a news release.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is normal procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

