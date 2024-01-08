FDLE investigating Palmetto Police tasing incident, death of Breonte Johnson-Davis

Willie Davis and Tracey Washington pray during a press conference Sunday afternoon in Palmetto calling for answers from the Palmetto police after the death of their son in police custody on Nov. 1, 2023.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into the death of Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. following a Nov. 1 incident with the Palmetto Police Department in which he was shocked by a taser may conclude within the next week, after two months of pleading by family members and the community for answers about what happened.

Johnson-Davis died several hours after being taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital by Palmetto police. Family members said requests for police documentation and details about the circumstances have gone unanswered by officials.

Family members contend that Johnson-Davis was tased multiple times during the encounter with Palmetto police officers, which they say they believe resulted in the death of the 36-year-old father.

Palmetto Police Capt. Mike Stinson spoke briefly via telephone Monday afternoon regarding a community protest and rally Sunday about Johnson-Davis' death. To date, the family has received only a largely blank police incident report about the case.

Stinson confirmed Johnson-Davis' death following the use of a taser on him Nov. 1 to the Herald-Tribune, but no additional details about what occurred.

Stinson declined requests for police body camera footage, stating that the investigation is ongoing and active with the FDLE.

"After the incident occurred, because there was a death involved, we immediately contacted FDLE. It's an ongoing investigation, we're not releasing any body camera footage, reports, or any of that. We are hoping, and from what we've been told, the investigation should be done within the week," Stinson said.

Palmetto Police officials expect the State Attorney's Office to review the FDLE findings before it is released publicly, Stinson added. The state attorney will advise the department of any forthcoming charges, Stinson said, noting that no officers have been named, charged, or placed on administrative leave.

During a press conference and rally for Johnson-Davis on Sunday his parents called into question the accountability of the Palmetto Police Department and urged community members to pressure law enforcement for answers.

"We know that the officers involved had enough information about my son Breonte to know that he needed medical attention. Instead, they brutalized him, dropped him off at the hospital, and called it a day," said Johnson-Davis' mother, Tracey Washington.

"We've been searching for answers regarding that night and their (Palmetto Police) silence has been deafening. The Palmetto Police are alleging that the FDLE is conducting an investigation, but lets not forget that the FDLE is also a law enforcement agency... how can we truly have an independent investigation?" she added.

Washington said at the press conference that no officials from Palmetto Police have communicated with the family following her son's death.

