FDLE investigating after woman dies while being detained by Orange County deputies

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a woman who had been taken into custody by Orange County deputies Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 11,100 block of Crystal Glen Blvd. at approximately 3 a.m. for reports of a woman who was knocking on doors and displaying “erratic behavior” in the area.

The first deputy on scene reported hearing glass breaking, which they later determined was the result of the woman throwing a larger paver through the window of one home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then encountered the woman and she began to fight, according to the sheriff’s office, but was eventually secured when backup deputies arrived at the scene.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, at some point after the woman was secured, she “became unresponsive” and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The deputies attempted to provide some medical aid to the woman before she was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

FDLE has been called to investigate the in-custody death and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review. The sheriff’s office will also conduct its own internal investigation once that review is complete.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the woman who died.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

