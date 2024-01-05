FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old Osteen resident Clarissa Norvitz

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old Osteen girl early Friday morning.

Clarissa Norvitz was "last seen in the area of the 200th block on Dixon Lake Road in Osteen," the agency said in a social media post.

Norvitz went missing on Thursday. She is described as white with brown eyes and red hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Clarissa Norvitz, a wht. fem. 15 y/o, 5'3", 120 lbs. red hair, brn eyes, seen on Dixon Lake Rd, Osteen, last seen wearing blk shirt, blk shorts, She may be traveling sb on SR 415. Contact Volusia County SO 386-943-8276 or 911. pic.twitter.com/xuFnH4wny8 — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 5, 2024

FDLE also said Norvitz "may be carrying a blue blanket," and that she "may be traveling southbound on State Road 415." She is known to frequent the Osteen bike path and the surrounding forest area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-943-8276 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old Osteen girl