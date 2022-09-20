FDLE: Man accused of traveling from Jamaica to meet Pensacola 'minor' for sex

A Jamaican man is charged with soliciting a Pensacola minor for sex after he messaged undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents.

Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, of Kingston, Jamaica, is charged with one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to an FDLE press release.

"FDLE began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female," the release stated. "Using a common messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent."

Samuels is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond, according to Escambia jail records.

