FDLE: Orlando man charged with defrauding major online retailer and returning less expensive items

An Orlando man has been charged with defrauding a major online retailer of more than $40,000, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Investigators said 33-year-old Wail Chouder was arrested after it was found he had bought numerous high-end products, including electronics, sporting goods, and luxury items, and then sent back with lesser-value substitute products.

According to a news release, the investigation began in May of 2022, when the Office of Statewide Prosecution contacted the FDLE with a criminal complaint from the online retailer.

The retailer named a customer that was engaged in a massive fraud scheme involving merchandise theft through a systematic pattern of return abuse.

Authorities said the investigation revealed Chouder received a credit for the first purchase to the purchasing credit card, account on file, or retailer gift card and illegally kept the high-value merchandise.

If the company refused a refund, Chouder would file chargeback claims with various credit card issuers by requesting the retailer reimburse the credit card issuers for the fraudulent returns, said investigators.

Officials said the total loss to the business was $40,395.56 for 27 fraudulent returns between May 2019 and May 2022, which took place in Orange and Alachua Counties.

“Retail fraud hurts all consumers-- when these greedy criminals commit fraud against a business, they also make Florida’s hard-working citizens victims, too,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

Chouder is being held at Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

