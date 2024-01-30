FDLE: Pensacola man arrested for soliciting child for sex online

A Pensacola man was arrested Monday for for sexual solicitation of a child online, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

Cyber agents with the FDLE arrested James Michael Burkett, 31, of following an investigation that began in November 2023.

According to the FDLE, Burkett initiated communication on a social media platform with who he believed was a 13-year-old female. Burkett was actually communicating with an FDLE undercover agent posing as a teen.

During the course of the communications, Burkett sent explicit photos of himself to the “child” and sought to meet for sexual relations.

Based on the online communications, FDLE obtained a warrant and charged Burkett with one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a minor; one count of promoting the sexual performance of a minor; two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor; and one count of the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Burkett acknowledged that he was the individual communicating with the child persona, the FDLE release said. Burkett was transported to the Escambia County Jail where he is being held without bond pending his first appearance.

Burkett will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida man James Burkett arrested for solicitation