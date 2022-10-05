FDLE: Pensacola sex offender arrested for child porn found at Spanish Trail Road home

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Pensacola sex offender Tuesday afternoon after authorities found child pornography at an Old Spanish Trail Road home.

The FDLE charged 43-year-old Gary Alan Grimm with five counts of felony promoting the sexual performance of a child and five counts of felony possessing child sex abuse material.

"The investigation began in August when agents discovered a device sharing images of child sex abuse material online," an FDLE news release said. "Investigators tracked the device's IP address to a Pensacola residence shared by multiple registered sexual offenders."

In case you missed it: Pensacola man allegedly lured child to abandoned building to molest him

More like this: FDLE: Man accused of traveling from Jamaica to meet Pensacola 'minor' for sex

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home and found one device with the abuse material in Grimm's sleeping area and one device with abuse material in a trash bag.

The press release notes that other registered sex offenders lived at the address with Grimm, but said additional charges "may follow pending further forensic analysis of electronic devices seized at the residence."

Grimm was placed on the sex offender registry in 2015 after he was found guilty on two counts of possessing photos or video of sexual performance by a child. He was also found guilty of failing to comply with sex offender registration in Escambia County in 2021.

Grimm is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FDLE arrests Gary Alan Grimm on child pornography charges