FDLE probe finds Broward Sheriff Tony lied about past on forms. But state won’t prosecute

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony lied about his past on law enforcement job applications and to renew a driver license, state investigators found after an 18-month investigation into allegations raised during a vicious election campaign in 2020.

The probe by public corruption investigators at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also found that Tony, as a 14-year-old, was charged with murder and carrying an unlicensed firearm when he lived in Philadelphia. Tony, once his past became public during the campaign, had argued the case was self-defense.

But despite Tony answering “no” to a question asking if he’d every killed anyone on a Coral Springs Police job application, the sheriff won’t be charged because the case was so long ago and the records were too difficult to find, state investigators and prosecutor concluded in a report released on Monday.

The FDLE report, which formally closes the case, included a 20-page memo spelling out findings from state investigators and a three-page explanation of the decision not to pursue criminal charges from Fort Myers State Attorney Amira D. Fox. Gov. Ron DeSantis — who had appointed Tony to the post in 2019 after he fired former Sheriff Scott Israel in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting — agreed to a conflict of interest claim from Broward County prosecutors and left the decision in the hands of Fox’s office.

In addition to keeping the criminal charges from his teen years secret, public corruption investigators also found Tony “provided false information and concealed a material fact” more recently in February of, 2019 when he said his license had never been suspended while applying for a new license at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lauderdale Lakes.

They said the sheriff made a “false affidavit perjury” when he signed an electronic form saying he had never had a license “revoked, suspended, or denied in any state.”

A special prosecutor in Fox’s office wrote that despite the sheriff’s license having been suspended in Pennsylvania about 30 years ago, the Lauderdale Lakes clerk who took Tony’s statement couldn’t testify without reasonable doubt if she had asked the sheriff if his license had been suspended.

“It precludes the state from being able to prove the criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt,” the report concluded.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.